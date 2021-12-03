Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Drops By 38.4%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 325.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 272.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

