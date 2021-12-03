Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Drops By 34.8%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 33.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 66.4% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at $1,074,000.

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

