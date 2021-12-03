Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Increases By 24.2%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,243,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 884.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080. Keyera has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

KEYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

