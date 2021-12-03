Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Grows By 23.3%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MBNKF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,922. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

