Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Declines By 34.5%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 234,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 173,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 1,217,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -213.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

