Short Interest in Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Declines By 33.3%

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PBNK remained flat at $$13.26 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.93. Pinnacle Bank has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank (Morgan Hill, California) engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; and Other. It offers services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations and individuals.

