Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Grows By 32.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Shares of SHLRF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.00. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. Schindler has a 1-year low of $245.20 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

