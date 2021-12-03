Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Grows By 32.4%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.
Shares of SHLRF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.00. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. Schindler has a 1-year low of $245.20 and a 1-year high of $330.00.
Schindler Company Profile
