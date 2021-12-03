Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Drops By 23.8%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

