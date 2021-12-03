Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Decreases By 38.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.