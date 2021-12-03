Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 33.3%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SMMYY stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.