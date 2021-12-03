Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Expands By 63.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.

SSMXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

