Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Increases By 42.7%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

