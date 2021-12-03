Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Drops By 35.6%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

