Short Interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Expands By 44.3%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the October 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BCO traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $61.63. 9,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

