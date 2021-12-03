Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Decreases By 23.1%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,610,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNLC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $332.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

