Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Drops By 22.9%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

