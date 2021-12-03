Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 54.2%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 655,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $8.21 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.