Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Rises By 48.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VTIP opened at $52.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,962 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.