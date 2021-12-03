Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Rises By 48.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VTIP opened at $52.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
