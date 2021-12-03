Signata Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Signata has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Signata has a market cap of $10.82 million and $439,558.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00240724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars.

