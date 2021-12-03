Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,853. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

