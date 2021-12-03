Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 199 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $158.32. 59,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,119,925. The company has a market cap of $416.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $147.69 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.