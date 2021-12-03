Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 238,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,446,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

