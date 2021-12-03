Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,660. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

