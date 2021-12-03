Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 449 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. 99,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,089. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.