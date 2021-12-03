Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE SIG opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.
In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
