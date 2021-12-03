Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SIG opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.