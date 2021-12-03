Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of Signify stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. Signify has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.