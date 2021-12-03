Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce sales of $327.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $460.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $958.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

