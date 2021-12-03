Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Up 6.8%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares shot up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.30 and last traded at $74.15. 324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 398,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.