Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in November

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SIXGF stock remained flat at $$136.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.89. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75.

SIXGF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

