Skrumble Network (SKM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.82 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00239348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

