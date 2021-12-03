Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Skylight Health Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Several research firms have commented on SLHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,311. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

