Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

