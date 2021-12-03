SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. SLM has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

