Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $853.66

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 853.66 ($11.15) and traded as low as GBX 798 ($10.43). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 802 ($10.48), with a volume of 61,992 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Libertas Partners lifted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 540.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 845.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 873.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.