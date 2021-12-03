Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.
In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
