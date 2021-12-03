Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.