Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $180,166.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00093643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.37 or 0.07951735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,387.10 or 0.99675039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

