SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report $128.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

SDC stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

