Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,578,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

