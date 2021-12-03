Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. 2,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

