Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 110,907 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,907 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,307. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

