Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 12,568 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 4,489,259 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

