Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,644. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

