Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.87% from the stock’s previous close.
SWBI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $7,574,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.
