Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SWBI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $7,574,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.