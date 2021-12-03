Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.34.

SNOW opened at $360.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.26. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

