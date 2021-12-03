Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Truist

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Truist from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.34.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $360.28 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.