SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001503 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 135.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

