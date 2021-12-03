Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBGSY. HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

