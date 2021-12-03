Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKWBF. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,000.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $380.75 on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $346.00 and a 12-month high of $531.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.48.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

