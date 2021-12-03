Soda Coin Market Capitalization Tops $27.11 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00244609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

