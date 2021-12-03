SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $12.23. SomaLogic shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 2,781 shares.
Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.
About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
