SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $12.23. SomaLogic shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 2,781 shares.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,995,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,765,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,258,000.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

